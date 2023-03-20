An autopsy on Rashim Carter’s body revealed that he was beheaded, indicating a gruesome murder.

Rasim Karteran African-American man from Mississippi, claimed he was targeted by whites in his community, a he was found dead just days after he complained to his mother and the police that he was being threatened. The Mississippi man’s family has called for a federal investigation into his death, arguing that the police explanation that he did not die under suspicious circumstances is not true.

A recently released independent autopsy report on Rasheem Carter’s body revealed that he was decapitated, indicating a gruesome murder. Shortly before his death, he reported being targeted by a group of white men who followed him and racially abused him.

His family is furious and is demanding a new investigation into his death, so that the person responsible can be brought to justice. During the press conference, the family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, stated that “he did not die of natural causes, but he was murdered.”



Carter was allegedly followed and harassed before he was found dead in the woods near Taylorsville, Mississippi. His family is skeptical, claiming that the authorities did not do a good job of investigating, so they decided to hire a private detective, who revealed disturbing new details, including claims that body found with severed genitalia.

On the fateful day, Rashim called his mother Tiffany and told her that a group of white men were following him and insulting him. She was on the phone the entire time he was talking to the police officers he asked to escort him to his hotel in Laurel. They refused because they don’t work in that city.

She also heard someone tell her son that he could not stay in the station and that he had to leave, reports the Mirror. When his body was found, the local sheriff’s office said they had no reason to believe the group of young men were involved in his death. An independent autopsy showed that Carter’s head had been severed from the rest of the body.

The medical expert concluded that the exact cause of death could not be determined due to the condition in which the body was found. The autopsy report also indicated that some bones in his body were broken.



The report also did not provide conclusive evidence regarding the claims of genital mutilation, as the forensic examiner only had bones. During the conference, the family’s lawyer said yes there were no teeth on the jaw.

An independent expert hired by the family claims they are the Carters bones broken by a smooth cut, as well as that a decomposed sexual organ was found in his mouth. These allegations contradict the police claim that Rashim was attacked by an animal.

