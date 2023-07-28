BT Group chooses Juniper Networks to transform its network infrastructure

Juniper Networks solutions have been selected to meet the usability and sustainability needs of BT Group’s network applications on mobile and fixed broadband networks

Juniper Networks, a company specializing in secure AI-powered networks, supports the transformation journey undertaken by BT Group towards a scalable, robust and automated core cloud infrastructure, benefiting businesses and private customers. BT Network Cloud supports diverse mobile and fixed broadband network applications and other critical services on a single platform, using professional services and native cloud solutions from Juniper Networks.

With this strategic implementation, BT Network Cloud has grown to handle many key network-based applications such as mobile voice and data, broadband authentication and IP telephony for tens of millions of customers, without additional management costs. The use of Juniper’s innovative technology – which includes infrastructure consolidation and virtualization, together with greater hardware density and significant energy savings – has made it possible to reduce space and energy consumption by creating a sustainable infrastructure.

BT simplifies and improves quality of service with an agile cloud network

BT Network Cloud supports the applications that power BT Group’s business and consumer networking services in the UK. Juniper’s high-performance, high-availability fabric for BT Network Cloud delivers extreme robustness and excellent performance to BT Group’s core applications targeting a widely distributed user base. Moving from dedicated platforms for each application to a shared infrastructure saves and optimizes resources while significantly reducing environmental impact.

The cloud network optimizes the quality of services and simplifies the deployment and management of core applications, which translates into greater scope for innovation and agility in the offer of new services such as, for example, advanced 5G services.

The deployment and scaling of 5G to meet digital demand

The introduction of 5G has created a unique opportunity for BT Group to transform its core network to be better positioned to offer customers a dynamic range of new services at an unprecedented scale. BT Group has chosen to build a cloud network to create a shared platform for core applications, which support broadband, fixed and mobile services. BT Group had to migrate tens of millions of mobile subscribers, successfully deploying the entire mobile application infrastructure on its cloud network.

The goal of BT Group’s multi-year project was to have a state-of-the-art container-based broadband, fixed and mobile core network upon completion of the transition, capable of improving agility, operational efficiency and sustainability, as well as to meet compliance requirements.

Main elements

BT uses Juniper in its cloud network for software-defined networking (SDN), switching and firewalls. Specifically, the service provider uses the Juniper SDN platform to automate the creation and management of its OpenStack-based telco cloud. The platform offers hybrid SDN orchestration and centralized control of virtual switching, routing, and security. BT uses cloud-native containerized applications and optimizes costs with OpenStack. Juniper QFX Series switches provide the high-performance, high-availability fabric needed to support the BT Network Cloud, which has rapidly become the largest container-based cloud infrastructure in the world and continues to grow. BT’s native cloud platform is deployed in multiple locations across the UK and is a distributed architecture designed to scale easily with demand and deliver services close to end users, unlike more traditional centralized structures. Juniper has partnered with BT to build a high-performance, high-availability fabric for the BT Network Cloud. BT’s data centers contain more than a thousand QFX Series Switches and 2000 Juniper vRouters. Switches connect all mission-critical application servers to the core network. The SDN platform is implemented on servers to provide virtualized routing functions and connect workloads securely over the BT network. Juniper’s vSRX virtual firewalls protect and secure all data center traffic. They offer network address translation functions that one of the BT application suppliers could not offer in the software. BT Group selected Juniper due to its technological excellence and ability to provide a comprehensive networking solution including hardware, software and tools that integrate reliability with the entire cloud stack. Thanks to the professional services of Juniper, BT completed the project on schedule, ensuring the achievement of the group’s ambitious objectives in terms of service level, availability and application performance.

“Telecommunications services have become indispensable to the lives of consumers and businesses and BT Group, as the UK’s leading network service provider, feels a responsibility to be at the forefront of delivering sustainable cloud-native digital solutions to the future”, he claims Howard Watson, Chief Security & Networks Officer di BT Group. “Working with partners like Juniper helps us ensure that our critical infrastructure, network and services are agile, secure and resilient over the long term. Our millions of customers can place their total trust in the experience-based integrity of the digital services they rely on.”

“We are delighted that Juniper’s cloud-native networking solutions and professional services have been chosen as the foundation of BT Network Cloud,” comment Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer at Juniper Networks. “BT can thus meet the demands that the new phase of large-scale digital transformation entails and harness the full power of the network to enable new digital services for its customers, supported by a native cloud architecture that guarantees security, automation, scalability and agility”.

