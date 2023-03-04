Listen to the audio version of the article

A few clicks on the keyboard of the PC (or mobile phone) and the anti-inflation shield of the BTp Italia can become part of the portfolio of every Italian saver, at no cost additional. For the subscription of this type of government bond with yields linked to the national consumer price index launched over 10 years ago by the Treasury with its eyes aimed precisely at retail customers, in fact, there are simple, direct and free procedures, if you move at the time of issuance.

This will also be the case from Monday 6 March, when at 9 am the window will open for private individuals to purchase the 19th title in the series, which will have deadline March 2028 it’s a guaranteed minimum annual gross return of 2 per cent. The operation can take place directly online, through any system home banking enabled for the functions of trading.

Watch the code

The practical methods obviously vary according to the operating platforms made available by the banks, which however often already highlight the banner of the initial screens the indications for accessing the BTp Italia subscription and thus make the entire operation easier. In some cases it may be useful to note the codice Isin IT0005532715 to include it in the title search of thehome trading and find it faster.

Minimum cut and multiples

At this point it will be sufficient to enter the desired amount, bearing in mind that for savers 1,000 euros represents theminimum purchasable amount as well as subsequent multiples (that is, it will be possible to invest 2,000, 3,000 euros… etc etc) and that the bonds will be assigned automatically to the applicant at a price of 100. This is because, being the only government bond that is not placed auction in the traditional way, but through the Mot platform of Borsa Italiana, whoever buys the BTP Italia (at least during the first phase of the placement which concerns private individuals) has the certainty of always being able to obtain the requested quantity.

For those without a bank online

For those who do not have the opportunity to access remote banking services, BTP Italia can still be purchased upon issue at your bank counter or in a Post Office authorized. Also in this case, no bank commission is charged to investors for the purchase upon issue, as is the case for other medium-long term government bonds, while in the case of early sale or purchase at a later stage on the secondary market, any costs are those agreed with your bank. There will be time for all individuals until 17.30 each day until Wednesday 8 Marchexcept for early closures.