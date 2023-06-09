Btp Valore, auction closed with record figures. Here are the final rates

Rome, 9 June 2023 – The issue of Btp Valuereserved for small savers. On the fifth and final day of placement, which ended at 1pm today, funding exceeded one billion orders (1.2 billion) for 44,548 contracts. With over 17 billion collected in the first four days, 4-year Treasury bills total 18.191 billion of investments. It is a figure record. “It is the highest result ever in terms of value subscribed but also for the number of contracts registered, 654,675, in a single placement of government bonds” in the retail market, specifies a note from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Read more: Btp Valore, Bot and other securities: here are the next issues

Btp, a stock trader at work (Ansa)

I rates of yield definitive correspond to the minimum rates communicated on 1 June, i.e. equal to 3,25% for the first two years and al 4% for the second two-year period. Confirmed for subscribers who will keep the government bond for the entire duration of the 4 years award extra finale loyalty of 0.5%.

The real yields of the Btp Valore

Read more: Btp Valore against Btp Italia, which is better? Performances and simulations. The unknown inflation

Meanwhile this morning the Ministry of the Economy has placed 6.5 billion euro of 12-month BOTs (maturity 14-06-2024) with rates on the rise. The weighted average return is equal to 3,637%, up 18 basis points, an eleven-year high. In the mid-May auction, the yield was 3.460%. The supply-demand ratio is 1.4.