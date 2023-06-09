Home » Btp Valore, auction closed with record figures. Here are the final rates
World

Btp Valore, auction closed with record figures. Here are the final rates

by admin
Btp Valore, auction closed with record figures. Here are the final rates

Rome, 9 June 2023 – The issue of Btp Valuereserved for small savers. On the fifth and final day of placement, which ended at 1pm today, funding exceeded one billion orders (1.2 billion) for 44,548 contracts. With over 17 billion collected in the first four days, 4-year Treasury bills total 18.191 billion of investments. It is a figure record. “It is the highest result ever in terms of value subscribed but also for the number of contracts registered, 654,675, in a single placement of government bonds” in the retail market, specifies a note from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Read more:

Btp Valore, Bot and other securities: here are the next issues

Btp, a stock trader at work (Ansa)

Btp, a stock trader at work (Ansa)

I rates of yield definitive correspond to the minimum rates communicated on 1 June, i.e. equal to 3,25% for the first two years and al 4% for the second two-year period. Confirmed for subscribers who will keep the government bond for the entire duration of the 4 years award extra finale loyalty of 0.5%.

The real yields of the Btp Valore

The real yields of the Btp Valore

Read more:

Btp Valore against Btp Italia, which is better? Performances and simulations. The unknown inflation

Btp Valore against Btp Italia, which is better? Performances and simulations. The unknown inflation

Meanwhile this morning the Ministry of the Economy has placed 6.5 billion euro of 12-month BOTs (maturity 14-06-2024) with rates on the rise. The weighted average return is equal to 3,637%, up 18 basis points, an eleven-year high. In the mid-May auction, the yield was 3.460%. The supply-demand ratio is 1.4.

See also  The off-plan of President Mattarella in Borgo San Dalmazzo (Cuneo) who signs the Palermo scarf for a fan

You may also like

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Bomb attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan...

Converse All Star celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride 2023 –...

CASACOR 2023 I Cabana RI.TO – MONDO MODA

Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about...

Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last...

Japan: nuclear-contaminated water is “safe” Sea fish: can’t...

The American government has borrowed 1000 billion dollars...

Saška Karan obsessed with reality starlets | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy