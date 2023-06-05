BTP Valore June 2027, placement in progress

On the occasion of the placement of the Btp Valore June 2027, SoldiOnline will follow the trend of the offer with continuous updates.

On the occasion of placement of the Btp Valore June 2027 SoldiOnline will follow, with continuous updates, the trend of the offer, in line with what has been done with the placements of the Btp Italia. This is the first tranche of this security, intended exclusively for small savers.

The placement period is between Monday 5 June 2023 and Friday 9 June, unless early closure.

BTP VALORE – FIRST TRANCHE: FIRST DAY DIRECT (5 JUNE 2023)

Ore 9.35 – The first indications on the placement of the Btp Valore June 2027 arrive. More than half an hour after the start of the offer, orders have arrived for 543 million euros in value on the basis of almost 21 thousand contracts .

Ore 9.00 – The placement has started of the first tranche of the BTP Valore (maturity June 2027).



