[The Epoch Times, December 14, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 13th, according to Korean media reports, the recruit education team of BTS member Jin (Jin Shuozhen) uploaded “Please Fans” “Our” announcement letter, I hope that fans will not send letters of condolence online, because this may cause the server to be paralyzed.

The announcement of the recruit education team said: “The Protestant squadron that Kim Seok-jin belongs to can write online condolence letters from the second week after enlisting in the army. In the third week, a photo of Seok-jin will be uploaded on the summary of the training soldiers.” “I want to remind fans Guys, please do not send condolences via internet mail.”

The article also mentioned: “Because it is based on the Internet, the online condolence letter is also confirmed by personal mobile phone. If many letters are collected at once, the server will be paralyzed, and other trainees will not be able to confirm the condolence letter.” “If other trainees cannot see their parents, Letters from lovers and friends should be so sad. Also, never send handwritten letters, gifts, or couriers.”

On the same day, Jin enlisted as an active soldier of the army in the 5th Division recruit education team in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. At present, after receiving a 5-week basic military training, he will be assigned to the active duty army of the Army and will be discharged from the army on June 12, 2024.

