The days July 1 and 2 will visit Barcelona LeeHi, REI AMI, Superorganism, JUNNY o MACROSS 82-99among other artists, for the festival of BubblePop which will be held at the Montjüic fair.

BubblePop brings the spirit of Manga Barcelona back to Barcelona with a unique proposal in Europe: the first festival focused on Asian music on the continent. The event will be held on July 1 and 2, 2023 with exclusive concerts and a wide cultural and gastronomic offer that will bring East Asian culture closer to Western fans of K-Pop or J-Pop phenomena.

Among the names on the bill, the South Korean artist LeeHi stands out, with more than five hundred million views on YouTube alone and with great songs like “Only”, “Holo” or “Breathe”. On the other hand, REI AMI, known for urban hits such as “Freak”, “DICTATOR” or “Snowcone”, will visit Europe for the first time and will perform on Saturday together with Superorganismthe London band led by Orono Noguchi responsable de temas como “Something For Your M.I.N.D.” o “Everybody Wants To Be Famous”.

Also from South Korea, the artists JUNNY, oceanfromthebluewho will present his new album, low, which will make its debut outside of Asia or Milena. From Japan, the electronic rap of DONGURIZU. The icing on the cake will be put by the producers Macross 82-99 and Vantagetwo of the greatest exponents of future funk.

Las Appetizer They will go on sale on Monday, March 20. at a price of €58 for the weekend pass and €38 each day separately. In addition, new names will be added to the poster in the coming days. you can find them in this same link.