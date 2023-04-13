BELFAST – Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father King Charles III on May 6 in London. Meghan Markle and the children Archie and Lilibet instead will not be there. This is confirmed by an official release from Buckingham Palace which thus puts an end to a soap opera that lasted weeks in the palace and in the media, but which still leaves several questions.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said today: “We are happy to confirm that the Duke of Sussex”, aka Prince Harry, “will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.