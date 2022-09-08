Listen to the audio version of the article

There is alarm in the United Kingdom over the worsening of the conditions of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, announced by Buckingham Palace. The sovereign, who showed herself in public standing but fragile two days ago in the Scottish residence of Balmoral for the handover to the head of the British government between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, premier number 15 of her 70 years of reign, had already been forced yesterday to forgo a virtual meeting.

“Following a reassessment of her condition this morning, the Queen’s doctors have expressed concern and recommended that she remain under medical surveillance,” the Palazzo’s note read. The court states that her Majesty remains “at rest at Balmoral”.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, came to the Scottish residence of Balmoral with his wife Camilla to be close to Queen Elizabeth. Prince William, the eldest son of 73-year-old Charles and second in line of succession, also left London to reach Scotland.

All 4 of Queen Elizabeth’s children are now at her bedside in the Scottish residence of Balmoral, after news of her worsening conditions. The media reported it, specifying that – after the heir to the throne Charles, who arrived first together with his wife Camilla – the princes Anna, Andrea and Edoardo, second, third and fourth child of the sovereign and the deceased Prince Philip, also arrived. Edoardo is accompanied by his wife Sophie, daughter-in-law very close to Elizabeth II in recent years. Also confirmed the arrival of Prince William, grandson of the queen and second in line of succession after his father Charles. Harry and Meghan also head to Scotland, a spokesman for the couple said.

“The whole country is worried” about the news on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, said the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.