Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One Digital)

Anyone of us who is over a certain age will surely have seen one of the many films in the vast filmography of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, a duo of Italian actors (born Carlo Pedersoli and Mario Girotti) who over time have managed to carve out a place in their hearts. of many people even at an international level. After arriving in 2018, the first Slaps And Beans managed to arouse considerable attention, giving the authors of the Trinity Team the green light to focus on a sequel that takes up the formula of its predecessor without distorting it, but retouching and refining various aspects. After saving themselves on a makeshift raft in the middle of the sea following the events of the previous chapter, Bud and Terence land in Africa. Following an inevitable fistfight that serves as a tutorial, triggered by saving a group of local villagers from shady traffickers, our heroes find themselves embroiled in a large illegal trafficking of, needless to say, bananas.

Obviously the reference to the film “Banana Joe” is clear, both in the sets and in the music, where at times it seems like we are reliving actual sequences from the film. As for the story, know that the development team did not choose to tell the stories of some of Bud and Terence’s most famous films hand in hand, but took a handful of them and combined them to tell a broader and more complex story , however bizarre. The result, however, works, making the journey of our beloved heroes truly memorable and seeing us explore 15 unique locations, including fistfights against normal henchmen, bosses, minigames and even several environmental puzzles.

From the point of view of the game mechanics, we are faced with a scrolling fighting game in the most classic sense of the term, where we can decide which of the two characters to play (still being able to switch from one to the other) and make our way through punches and slaps through the various stages that make up the adventure. Unlike the first episode, the development team has here introduced some new features in the combat system, such as power-ups to collect that increase damage resistance, movement speed for Terence and Bud’s physical strength. Then there are the minigames, inserted to tell some of the most memorable and quotable moments of their films, such as an unlikely yet memorable singing performance in the middle of a choir. Quotes and moments that every Bud Spencer and Terence Hill fan will have no trouble recognizing in a heartbeat. The game is really full of quotes, which go well beyond the filmography of Bud and Terence, but which range from 80s cinema to the most famous cabinet video games of the 90s. More than a few times I had fun discovering hidden quotes and references in the scenario.

Another feature that concerns the gameplay is the differentiation of the two characters, which leads to a certain variety in the situations. For example, Bud is the heaviest and can destroy obstacles of a certain importance, or throw objects forcefully and further away at enemies. Terence, on the other hand, being slimmer and more agile, can easily climb platforms and holds to reach otherwise inaccessible places, or when he has an object in his hand, instead of throwing it forcefully he can aim at a precise target (such as an enemy on a balcony or a window) and hit him. Finally there are the environmental puzzles, useful for breaking the rhythm during fights, which will require the use of both characters to continue. These tests are not particularly difficult, perhaps asking you to operate levers, move objects or climb in certain areas, but they work and fulfill their purpose very well.

As for the minigames, which as previously mentioned transform the most iconic scenes of the films into interactive moments, on paper they work but not without some errors which I will explain later. On the technical side, the title is really nice, recreating iconic characters and scenarios with the 8-bit graphic style with a truly captivating rendering. The sound sector is of great value, where the music and sounds are fished out and faithfully reproduced from the various cinematographic films. Also new is the excellent Italian dubbing which, although obviously lacking the historical dubbers of Bud and Terence (yes, because even if Italian, in their films as a couple the two have always been dubbed for production needs), perfectly characterize the characters as we remember them in their films.

Amore

Stronger, guys!

– One of the things I appreciated most about Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 it’s the combat system as a whole. It is not particularly profound, but its strength lies precisely in its simplicity and immediacy. There’s the normal attack, the heavy attack (and both can be charged by pressing the respective button, causing more damage) and the special move that consumes the stamina bar, which is recharged by eating beans obviously. Then there are objects to pick up and throw, save a couple of other situations that I’ll let you discover for yourself. The point is that the game is immediate and fun from the early stages of the adventure!

A dubbing born with the shirt

– I admit that I was greatly impressed by the Italian dubbing of the game, considering that the first chapter was completely devoid of speech, with the narration proceeding with on-screen texts. In addition to the various supporting characters, who speak exactly as one would expect from a film by Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, it is the protagonists who shine. The voices are spot on and the lines spoken are perfectly in line with the spirit and energy that the actors exuded at the height of their cinematographic activity.

Cooperative for two almost flat superfeet

– Let’s be clear, the game is perfectly enjoyable in single player, allowing us to complete the adventure in normal difficulty in around six hours of play, but it is when playing with a friend that the fun doubles. In addition to the Campaign, where one player plays Bud and the other Terence, it is possible to challenge up to three other friends in the Party Games mode, which brings together all eight minigames of the campaign for quick and fun challenges, surrounded by the atmosphere of the films Bud Spencer and Terence Hill.

Whoever finds a friend finds a minigame

– The minigames of Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 they turned out to be more fun than expected, especially if faced with one or more friends. Not all of them have the same depth, but some like the Choir and the Pelota game turned out to be very fun and entertaining.

I hate it

God forgives… minigames don’t!

– Too bad that sometimes the minigames can be quite confusing and frustrating. Although they are quite simple in terms of mechanics, once you have read the explanation and entered the game, you don’t have the faintest idea of ​​what to do. The instructions are often not very clear and you will use the first (and maybe even second) attempt to simply understand the mechanics of the minigame. Only then can you start playing to win. In a couple of them I was really losing patience, because by the third failure it was still not clear to me what I had to do to pass the test.

Hitbox that is with hippos

– The game is a scrolling fighting game, with 2D characters placed in three-dimensional levels and scenarios. So in some cases it happens that the hitboxes in the game are not perfectly clear, whether you have to operate a lever or a switch, or if you try to hit a certain enemy who can only be hit from behind. You are convinced that you are in the right place, but very often your shot will fail. Some finishing work on this aspect wouldn’t have gone amiss.

Christmas bug

– I conclude by mentioning some bugs that I encountered in some points of the game, which can be really annoying. In the final stages of the adventure I happened to have to restart a minigame from the menu, only that once I did the screen remained completely black. However, I could hear in the background that the minigame was running perfectly. Solution? Restart the level from the beginning. A couple of other times I happened to pause the game during a cut-scene, only to discover when I returned that the characters, once the pause was closed, no longer resumed the dialogue, simply standing still and staring at each other. Again I had to restart the level. Of course, they are not catastrophic bugs given that the game is quite contained, but finding myself faced with these problems in the final acts of the adventure made me turn up my nose a lot.

Let’s sum it up

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 it turned out to be an excellent sequel to the original in every element. The development team has crafted a solid, fun and rewarding title. A love letter to two actors, characters and friends that higher mileage players have come to know and love during their childhood. If you are looking for a scrolling fighting game that can entertain you with gusto, this one could have everything it takes to win you over. If you are a big fan of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, go ahead and buy it with your eyes closed… otherwise we’ll get angry! 8.0

