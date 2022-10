KIEV – The position of the Ukrainian government is compact at least in appearance, but if there is anyone who stands out above the others and deserves the title of “super hawk” in Kiev, because he has a tough stance and dictates the line against Russia, it is the director military intelligence Kirilo Budanov. The 36-year-old general has been the protagonist of a very strong rise in these seven months of invasion, albeit discreet and well hidden by the continuous news generated by the conflict.