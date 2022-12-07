BRUSSELS – Hungary blocks aid to Ukraine. And now it risks becoming the sharpest thorn for the Italian government. Because if the case is not resolved within two weeks, the funds – including those of the Pnrr – intended for Budapest they will be blocked. And a qualified majority vote in the Council will be needed. Italy, together with the “sovereign” countries, could be decisive.
