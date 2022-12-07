Home World Budapest blocks EU aid to Kiev: now it risks losing Pnrr funds
World

Budapest blocks EU aid to Kiev: now it risks losing Pnrr funds

by admin
Budapest blocks EU aid to Kiev: now it risks losing Pnrr funds

BRUSSELS – Hungary blocks aid to Ukraine. And now it risks becoming the sharpest thorn for the Italian government. Because if the case is not resolved within two weeks, the funds – including those of the Pnrr – intended for Budapest they will be blocked. And a qualified majority vote in the Council will be needed. Italy, together with the “sovereign” countries, could be decisive.

See also  Cop26, the Israeli minister is unable to enter because she is disabled: "There are no gangways and special vehicles"

You may also like

ȫ󲿵ˮϡ ӱɽȵзִֵ _йҾŻ

Good oil prices! U.S. shale oil output slows,...

Iran, the challenge of the strike: shops closed...

The final battle in the US mid-term elections:...

Heavy fog appears in parts of Hebei, Shandong...

Khashoggi murder, charges against Mohammed bin Salman dropped...

Appeal to Iran, let’s save Fahimeh: from Abbado...

Physical activity key to children’s and adolescents’ health...

Spies and Engineers: The Secret Squad Behind Attacks...

Wrestling with Biden, Russia Considers Launching “Oil Floor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy