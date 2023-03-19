Home World Buducnost from Bijeljina outclassed Borac 85:63 | Sport
Buducnost from Bijeljina outclassed Borac 85:63

Buducnost from Bijeljina outclassed Borac 85:63

After four consecutive victories in the domestic championship, the “red and blue” from Banja Luka experienced a real result disaster on the road in Semberija.

Source: Promo/KK Borac

Tonight in Bijeljina, Borca’s basketball players suffered their heaviest home defeat this season.

The domestic Budućnost outclassed the visitors from Bijeljina 85:63, which ended the series of “red and blue” from four victories.

THE FUTURE – BORAC (28:16, 19:22, 18:16, 20:9)

The team from Bijeljina played an excellent first quarter, in which they had a 15-point lead, but only in the second quarter did the Banja Luka match their rivals and manage to narrow the deficit.

However, the host played the remaining two periods of the game better, especially in the last ten minutes, when it was clear that they would record a sure triumph, the fourth in a row in the championship. The devastating data for the people of Banja Luka is that they scored only nine points in the final ten minutes.

Vojin Ilić with 24 points was the most effective player of the match, while Milivoje Božović had a great evening. The match ended with a double-double performance of 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Adi Zahiragić, scorer of 15 points, was also in “double figures” in the camp.

In the defeated team, Amsal Delalić stood out with 18 points, while Aleksandar Langović also reached a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds). Jan Rebec and Dušan Tanasković added 13 points each.

With this triumph, Bubućnost moved closer to the second place in which Borac is, as well as Bosnia, which tonight triumphed away from home against Prom. With the maximum performance of all 17 victories, Široki is at the head of the table, who will host Slavia on Monday.

See also  "So you won't order 'Ndrangheta for dessert": in Belgium a misunderstanding about the ironic advertisement for a linguistics course infuriates Italians

Another match was played today, in which Spurs were more than convincing against Zrinjski and won 110:86. The remaining matches of this round will be played on Sunday.

BIH CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 18:

Spars – Zrinjski 110:86
Promo – Bosnia 80:85
Future – Fighter 85:63

On Sunday:

Mladost – Leotar (18.00)
Posusje – Sloboda (19.00)

On Monday:

Slavija – Široki (19.00)

