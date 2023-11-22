Buenaventura receives international cruise ship after 50 years

The Colombian Pacific recently welcomed the MS Hamburg, a cruise ship that brought 400 European visitors and made history in the Cauca Valley as the first ship of its kind to dock at the port of Buenaventura in half a century.

The German tourists disembarked at the Port Society around 7:30 am on November 22 and were greeted with colorful folklore samples from the region, highlighting the unique cultural and natural experiences the area has to offer.

The Ministry of Commerce reported that the district attracted the company’s attention due to its “flavor of the jungle and the sea,” offering travelers a fusion of cultural and natural experiences, as well as attractive beaches and spas.

Local authorities view the arrival of the MS Hamburg as an opportunity to boost the economy and open doors to new foreign visitors. Mayor Hugo Vidal expressed optimism about the potential for more cruise ships to arrive, emphasizing that Buenaventura and Colombia are territories of peace.

The German tourists’ itinerary included a visit to the San Cipriano Natural Reserve, known for its rich ecosystem and tropical humid forest. Efforts by various entities and social organizations have positioned the region as a promising tourist destination. For example, Fontur has approved $2.57 billion between 2022 and 2023 to attract more travelers.

In addition to the MS Hamburg, 14 other cruise ships are set to explore iconic destinations in Colombia for the first time, including Cartagena, Santa Marta, and Buenaventura. This comes as the cruise sector is showing signs of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the industry rebounds, a new record-breaking cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, is set to launch in 2024. Five times larger than the Titanic, the ship commissioned by Royal Caribbean can accommodate almost 10,000 people and features multiple water parks and more than 20 decks. Despite concerns about its environmental impact, tickets for the Icon of the Seas have been selling since October 2022.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the cruise sector is expected to exceed pre-pandemic passenger levels in 2023, signaling a strong recovery for the industry. With travel restrictions easing, industry experts are optimistic about the market’s rebound.

