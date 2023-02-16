Home World Buffalo, the relative of a victim of the massacre tries to attack the killer during the trial – Corriere TV
Buffalo, the relative of a victim of the massacre tries to attack the killer during the trial – Corriere TV

Buffalo, the relative of a victim of the massacre tries to attack the killer during the trial – Corriere TV

Payton Gendron, 19, killed 10 African American people in May 2022. Sentenced to life

The white supremacist who in the maggio 2022 killed ten African Americans in a Buffalo supermarketNew York, was sentenced to life in prison with no way out.

The decision came at the end of a tense hearingaborted on startup when a relative of one of the victims attempted to assault the defendant, Payton Gendron.

The 19-year-old killer cried during the testimony of relatives of those killed, and then confessed that he “acted out of hatred”.

Feb 16, 2023

