Payton Gendron, 19, killed 10 African American people in May 2022. Sentenced to life

The white supremacist who in the maggio 2022 killed ten African Americans in a Buffalo supermarketNew York, was sentenced to life in prison with no way out.

The decision came at the end of a tense hearingaborted on startup when a relative of one of the victims attempted to assault the defendant, Payton Gendron.

The 19-year-old killer cried during the testimony of relatives of those killed, and then confessed that he “acted out of hatred”.