buffon team manager of italy | Sport

Gianluigi Buffon will be the team manager of Azura in the coming period.

EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

The famous “Điđi” had another year of contract in his native Parma, but he still decided to hang up his gloves, and just a few days later, it was confirmed that he will work as a team manager of the Italian national team in the future!

Namely, in the coming period, Buffon will be the right hand of “Azure” coach Roberto Mancini, as was another legend of Italian football, Gianluca Viglia, who held that position from November 2019 to December 2022.

Then, in the midst of his battle against pancreatic cancer, he had to retire, and he died just a few weeks later.

I am returning to the national team because that child who stepped into the training center in Koverćan for the first time 30 years ago still wants to dream and live his dreams with the Italian fans“, 45-year-old Buffon wrote on Twitter.

Buffon is Italy’s record holder for the number of appearances for the national team. He registered as many as 176, and made his debut in October 1997 in the play-off for the World Cup against Russia.

He achieved his greatest success with the national team nine years later, when he became the world champion with the then Italian national team.

