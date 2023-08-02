buffoon ends his career | Sport

Gianluigi Buffon will officially retire very soon.

Source: Profimedia

The time has come for Gianluigi Buffon to retire. He turned 45 in January and has now decided to put an end to his long career. It started in 1995 and will end in 2023. This information was conveyed by the famous Italian journalist Fabricio Romano and added “that in the next few days it will become official”.

One of the best goalkeepers ever went through the school of Parma and he is for that team made his debut on November 19, 1995 against Milan. He was then 17 years and 295 days old, and Nevio Skala was the first to give him a chance. Everyone immediately saw that he had a brilliant career ahead of him, as he saved shots from Roberto Baggio and George Vea in that match. “I’ve never seen someone play like this on debut,” said Dino Zof at the time. The very next year, Djidži became the starting goalkeeper of “Mljekadžija”.

He stayed at Parma, with whom he won the UEFA Cup in 1999, and then two years later he moved to Juventus. With the team from Turin, he won 10 Serie A titles, five Cups, and he was at the club during the famous “Calciopoli” affair, when the team was transferred to Serie B due to match fixing. He stayed in the team, won the second rank of the competition and returned to the elite. However, he could not win one trophy – the Champions League. He played in the final three times, Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid stopped him on that way.

That’s why he decided to move to PSG in 2018 and finally reach the “early cup”, he wanted to join the “super team”, to try to get his hands on that trophy. He didn’t succeed, he won the French championship and after that he returned to Juventus, and then from 2021 until now he played in Parma, the club where everything started.



When it comes to the Italian national team, he went through all the younger categories, and he made his debut in the senior team on October 29, 1997, when he replaced the injured Gianluka Paljuka in the match against Russia. The greatest success with the Azzurri is certainly winning the World Cup in 2006 in the famous match against the French when Zinedine Zidane hit Marco Materazzi, while at the European Championship he reached the final in 2012 and then lost to the Spaniards. After a career in which he played a total of 1,151 matches for the club and the national team and won 29 trophies, he regrets one thing the most – the Champions League… He never won it…

