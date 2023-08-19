Building a Culture of Peace: Pope Francis Calls for Concrete Actions in Letter to Rimini Congress of Friendship of Peoples

Pope Francis Calls for Building a Culture of Peace at the 44th Congress of Friendship of Peoples in Rimini

(Vatican City) – Pope Francis has sent a letter to the 44th Congress of Friendship of Peoples in Rimini, urging individuals to strive for peace through concrete actions and genuine dialogue. The Congress, which took place from August 20th to 25th, centered around the theme “The existence of human nature is an inexhaustible friendship”.

In his letter, the Pope emphasized the need for Christians and people of goodwill to actively respond to God’s calling, stating, “We cannot turn a deaf ear to the voice of our world.” He stressed that building a culture of peace requires more than mere rhetoric; it necessitates tangible actions and collective choices.

The Church encourages reconciliation and reaching out to others in various ways. Pope Francis highlighted the importance of mending relationships with family, friends, and neighbors, praying for those who have caused harm, helping the needy, and promoting peaceful discourse.

Amid a world characterized by war, division, individualism, and indifference, Pope Francis lamented the sense of loneliness and abandonment prevalent in society. He reminded readers that no one can be saved in isolation; thus, God sent His Son to offer a new vision and break the cycle of loneliness. The Pope asserted that human strength and assurance lie in God, emphasizing that “man’s existence is an inexhaustible friendship.”

Drawing from his encyclical “Fratelli Tutti,” the Pope emphasized the importance of brotherhood and inclusivity. He stated that love for others should drive individuals to seek a better life for everyone. Only by fostering relationships based on this love can genuine friendship and fraternity be achieved. The Rimini Congress, as a place of friendship between individuals and peoples, aims to facilitate encounter and dialogue while upholding the principles of this brotherhood.

The Pope underscored the significance of promoting a culture of encounter, wherein all individuals are included and no one is excluded. He affirmed that the experience of fraternity shapes our shared humanity, irrespective of cultural or religious differences. Pope Francis concluded by expressing his hope that the Congress of Friendship of Peoples in Rimini will continue to foster a culture of encounter, enabling individuals to approach others with the compassion and love exemplified by Jesus.

