Crosses on the gates of the establishment Buitoni Of Nestlé at Caudry, north-east of the France, burning pallets of wood: Site employees, threatened with closure, gather outside their factory for a union-manager meeting. Nestle on Thursday announced the permanent closure of the factory that has been implicated in a scandal over the health of tainted pizza, citing a drop in sales.

The article Buitoni, Nestlé has announced the closure of the Caudry factory. Employees protest in front of the French factory comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

