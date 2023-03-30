Home World Buitoni, Nestlé has announced the closure of the Caudry factory. Employees protest in front of the French factory
Buitoni, Nestlé has announced the closure of the Caudry factory. Employees protest in front of the French factory

Buitoni, Nestlé has announced the closure of the Caudry factory. Employees protest in front of the French factory

Crosses on the gates of the establishment Buitoni Of Nestlé at Caudry, north-east of the France, burning pallets of wood: Site employees, threatened with closure, gather outside their factory for a union-manager meeting. Nestle on Thursday announced the permanent closure of the factory that has been implicated in a scandal over the health of tainted pizza, citing a drop in sales.

