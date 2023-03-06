RS Justice Minister Miloš Bukejlović stated that there is no form of censorship that would result from the criminalization of defamation, i.e. the introduction of this criminal offense into the Criminal Code, nor from exerting pressure on the media or limiting freedom of speech and expression.

Source: Brankica Spasenić, mondo.ba

Bukejlović stated that the Draft Criminal Code introduced a whole chapter of criminal offenses against reputation and honor, which include slander and insult, as well as the criminal offense of revealing personal and family circumstances, as well as the criminal offense of publicly exposing oneself to humiliation due to belonging to a certain race, religion or nationality.

He stated that these acts also have a preventive purpose, in order to carry out in some way the decontamination of the media space, and the penalties are exclusively monetary, from 5,000 to 120,000 KM.

When it comes to insults on social networks, Bukejlović said that a qualified form of insult can be brought under that question if the insult has become available to a larger number of people.

“However, we have specified a new criminal offense that does not fall under this heading of crimes against honor and reputation, but crimes against human rights and freedoms, which is the unauthorized publication of other people’s recordings, transcripts and files,” Bukejlović told ATV.

When it comes to the Draft Law on a special register of persons legally convicted of criminal acts of sexual abuse, Bukejlović said that he foresees a wider circle of persons who will be registered in this register.

He stated that it is foreseen that the Ministry of Internal Affairs /MUP/ maintains a special register of persons who have committed criminal acts against the integrity of children and minors.

Bukejlović said that, according to the new legal solution, persons registered in the aforementioned register will be asked to refrain from staying, that is, from approaching places where children are often found, as well as to report changes in personal data to the competent authorities.

As he stated, the register is considered secret information and is given only in exceptional cases, depending on the request of the prosecutor’s office, court, and internal affairs authorities.

Bukejlović added that institutions and institutions that are in direct contact with children in their work have the right to this data.

“When a person is to be employed in jobs where there is direct contact with children, this register must be inspected,” he added.

He emphasized that the purpose of any regulation in this area is prevention, and that the law is harmonized with international and acquis of EU law.

Speaking about the criminal offense of theft of electricity, Bukejlović said that this criminal offense was included at the initiative of the Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office, which established through its practice that the previous definition was insufficiently elaborated and that it led to the suspension of investigations or the existence of an uneven judicial practice in decision-making.

“This time we somehow redefined that crime, and the punishments remained the same,” Bukejlović said.

