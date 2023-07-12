Bulgari Apologizes for Controversial Website Mentioning Taiwan and China Separately

Title: Luxury brand Bulgari apologizes for Taiwan-China controversy

Subtitle: Bulgari faces backlash on Chinese social media over the categorization of Taiwan

High-end jewelry and luxury goods brand Bulgari has issued an apology after facing intense criticism for categorizing Taiwan and China separately on its website. The incident created a heated controversy on Chinese social networks, as users accused Bulgari of recognizing Taiwan as an independent country. The issue was first reported by CNN.

Bulgari took to its official Weibo account, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter, to express its respect for China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The company admitted that the mention of Taiwan as a separate entity was due to a management failure. The state media outlet, Global Times, emphasized that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory and should not be listed as a country.

The incident led to widespread anger among Chinese netizens, as revealed by the English version of Global Times. The publication stated that Bulgari’s listing of “China” and “Taiwan” in the same category on some versions of its website sparked outrage.

China Daily, another prominent Chinese outlet, suggested that Bulgari should have referred to Taiwan as “the region of Taiwan” or “Taiwan of China.” The outlet reported that Bulgari apologized for mistakenly listing Taiwan as a country on its official overseas website. Despite the company’s apology, it continued to face criticism on Chinese social media platforms.

Notably, the apology was only posted on Bulgari’s Weibo account and not on its official Twitter account. This detail caused further dissatisfaction among Chinese social media users, who questioned the sincerity of the apology. The China Daily editorial argued that international brands aiming to succeed in the Chinese market must adhere to the one-China principle.

This controversy involving Bulgari is not an isolated incident, as other luxury brands have also faced similar issues. In 2019, Versace, Givenchy, and Coach faced backlash in China for garments and shirts that referenced Taiwan and Hong Kong. These brands subsequently issued apologies and withdrew the controversial products.

Versace, in particular, faced criticism for selling t-shirts that included “Hong Kong – HONG KONG” as a separate entity. The brand apologized on its Weibo account, emphasizing its love for China and the utmost respect for national territorial sovereignty. Givenchy and Coach also faced criticism for categorizing Taiwan as an independent territory, with both brands expressing deep regret and apologizing for the mistake.

As controversies surrounding the categorization of territories continue to surface, it is becoming increasingly important for international companies to prioritize the sensitivities of the Chinese market and adhere to the one-China principle.

Note: Quotes and information in this article are derived from various sources such as CNN, Reuters, Global Times, China Daily, and AFP.

