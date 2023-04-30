Home » Bulgari jewelry store robbery in Paris | Info
Bulgari jewelry store robbery in Paris | Info

Three masked robbers armed with long pipes robbed the “Bulgari” jewelry store in Paris’ Vendome square.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

The Bulgari luxury jewelry store in Paris was robbed on Saturday, police sources said, adding that the thieves took jewelry worth several million euros.

The robbery took place on the famous Place Vendôme in Paris, where luxury jewelers and jewelry stores are located.

The police stated that three people on two motorcycles appeared at the jewelry store around 1:45 p.m. Two people were carrying rifles with which they shot at the guard.

It is estimated that the thieves who are on the run took jewelry worth several million dollars, announced the prosecutor’s office, which opened the investigation.

Eyewitness footage posted on social media shows two black motorcycles parked on the sidewalk in front of the Juverlinica. One armed man wearing a helmet and dressed in black stood guard.

Three men are then seen fleeing on motorcycles.

That Juverline Bulgari was already the target of an armed robbery in September 2021. Then jewelry worth about ten million euros was taken.

The police shot one of the thieves in the leg. In June 2022, two more suspects were arrested and charged for that theft. They are all in prison.

BETA

