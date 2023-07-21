Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales exhibition in Seoul – MONDO MODA

Bulgari presents the exhibition Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales in Seoul until July 31st. In the exhibition, focused on the endless metamorphosis of this iconic Bulgari symbol, jewelry and contemporary art blend to bring to life a new chapter in the evolution of the Bulgari Serpenti and invite visitors to experience its magnetism.

The exhibition brings together Serpenti jewelry pieces that encapsulate Bulgari’s audacious allure and creativity, and artworks by six great female artists from Korea and abroad.

The gallery features Tangled Snakes (1969) by Chun Kyung-Ja, a legendary Korean painter, as well as artwork by Niki de Saint Phalle, a French artist famous for colorful snake expressions in paintings and sculptures.

The 1st-floor space showcases artwork by Wook-kyung Choi, a pioneer known for vibrant and visionary abstract paintings, and a series of embroidered canvases that embody artist Kyungah Ham’s innovative and experimental approach, created in close collaboration with anonymous artisans.

On the 2nd floor, five specially commissioned artworks illustrating the serpent are displayed, including Trop Long (2023) and Meeting the Morning Dew (2023) by artists Seung-Hye Hong and Jae-Eun Choi.

The exhibition tells a fascinating story, providing a rare chance to admire around 40 precious snake-themed artworks.

In the section dedicated to Bulgari history and heritage, there is a digital experience zone designed to guide visitors through the past, present and future of the Serpenti symbol. The entire space is created with Serpenti-inspired design and features sound effects and videos.

