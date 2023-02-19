They were crammed into a truck in open countryside, near the village of Lokorskosixteen kilometers from Sofia. There are 18 migrants found lifeless inside the truck and, according to what emerges, they died of suffocation. In all there were about 30 people on board, crammed under a load of wood to evade any checks. At least 9 are hospitalized in serious condition, and 5 other people have been taken to hospital. According to reports from the Bulgarian site Nova, it is about young Afghans. The police he is looking for the drivers of the truck, who have escaped by making their tracks disappear. THE deaths have been confirmed by medical team intervened on the spot, where the director of the Metropolitan Police arrived Kaloyan Miltenov and the Sofia city prosecutor Iliana Kirilova. According to BNT information, the migrants were to be transported from the Bulgarian-Turkish border area to Dragomanand finally to the border area with the Serbia.