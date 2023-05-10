Home » Bulgaria, EU commissioner Gabriel designated premier
World

Bulgaria, EU commissioner Gabriel designated premier

by admin
Bulgaria, EU commissioner Gabriel designated premier

The EU commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth, Maria Gabriel, was designated prime minister for the centre-right in Bulgaria. This was announced by the leader of the Gerb conservative party, former Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov, according to local media reports. The designated premier will be presented at the National Assembly in Sofia before all political party leaders, Borissov said, indicating that Gabriel will now have the exploratory mandate to seek an alliance with other parties to form a government.

Anticipating the announcement of Gabriel’s designation yesterday evening, Borissov, without naming her, described the center-right candidate as “an undisputed prime minister”, who will be able to “put order in the chaos, make European funds and the Recovery plan work, bring forward the procedures for the entry” of Sofia “in the Schengen area and in the Eurozone, and complete the justice reform”. In the early elections held on April 2, the conservatives had won 26.5% of the votes, resulting in the leading party in the country without however having the necessary majority to govern.

Find out more

See also  The pact of literary festivals, at "La Via dei Librai" the comparison on the quadrilateral of culture

You may also like

Migrants and work, crossfire on the Meloni government...

Hasbulla in prison: here is the video of...

Giro d’Italia 2023 – Groves beats Milan in...

Austria banned TikTok | Info

A “home” is not a house, comic book...

Only fast not to break?Russia’s “myth-level” weapons have...

Argentina, acrobatic flight skims the crowd: tragedy avoided...

Who are the journalists killed in Ukraine

Zaki case, absent judge: substitute appointed, hearing postponed

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested- Shangbao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy