Bulgaria, EU commissioner Gabriel designated premier

The EU commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth, Maria Gabriel, was designated prime minister for the centre-right in Bulgaria. This was announced by the leader of the Gerb conservative party, former Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov, according to local media reports. The designated premier will be presented at the National Assembly in Sofia before all political party leaders, Borissov said, indicating that Gabriel will now have the exploratory mandate to seek an alliance with other parties to form a government.

Anticipating the announcement of Gabriel’s designation yesterday evening, Borissov, without naming her, described the center-right candidate as “an undisputed prime minister”, who will be able to “put order in the chaos, make European funds and the Recovery plan work, bring forward the procedures for the entry” of Sofia “in the Schengen area and in the Eurozone, and complete the justice reform”. In the early elections held on April 2, the conservatives had won 26.5% of the votes, resulting in the leading party in the country without however having the necessary majority to govern.