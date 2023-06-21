bulgaria serbia mladen krastajić statement | Sport

Mladen Krstajić was not in a good mood after the draw with Serbia.

Source: ArenaSport 1 / printscreen

Mladen Krstajić was close to completely shocking Serbia with the Bulgarian national team. He had victory in his hands, but Darko Lazović scored a goal in the 96th minute of the match to give the Serbian team a point (1:1).

It was a draw, which in a way is like a defeat for the hosts, since they have only two points from four games and the chances of qualifying for the European Championship are minimal.

After the game, the former coach of the “Orlov” was not in a particularly good mood in front of the cameras.

“I would not agree that this is our best match, because we also unfortunately conceded a goal against Montenegro. Apart from the first half in Hungary, the rest was at the same level,” Krstajić began and once again defended his team.

They appeared before this duel speculations and stories that he is about to be fired.

“These are young guys, they are just growing up, mistakes happen. These are things that take time, people in Bulgaria don’t understand some things. There are great experts in Bulgaria as well as in Serbia, they are only in the backstage, they are not allowed to go on stage. I immediately said that Serbia is the favorite, we are a young team, we have 15 new players who do not play in their clubs, we do not have extra-class players like the Serbs and Hungarians, we have ambitious, promising ones, some of whom have minimal playing time,” explained Krstajić.



See description

“People in Bulgaria don’t understand some things!” Krstajić got angry: There are great experts here too, like in Serbia!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 1 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 2 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 3 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 4 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 5 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 6 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 7 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 8 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 9 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 10 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 11 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 12 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 13 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 14 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 15 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 16 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 17 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 18 / 18 AD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

