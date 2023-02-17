Home World Bulgarian police have found 18 migrants dead in an abandoned truck near Sofia
World

Bulgarian police have found 18 migrants dead in an abandoned truck near Sofia

by admin
Bulgarian police have found 18 migrants dead in an abandoned truck near Sofia

Bulgarian police on Friday found 18 migrants dead in an abandoned truck in the town of Lokorsko, about 16 kilometers from Sofia, the country’s capital. It is not clear where the truck had left from and where it was headed, but according to the Bulgarian Interior Ministry the dead were all Afghan nationals and were traveling hidden under a load of timber to arrive illegally in Europe. According to initial information, they died of asphyxiation. In the truck there were 14 other migrants still alive, who were rushed to hospital: 8 of them are in serious condition.

See also  Don't act anymore?CCP votes against UN agency condemning Russia | IAEA | Russian invasion of Ukraine | No vote

You may also like

Vodafone queen of the mobile network in 2022:...

Strong earthquake has killed more than 36,000 people...

Turkey and Syria, will the earthquake bring political...

The PD hypocrisy on armaments: here’s what happened

The Spanish Wave will bring five artists to...

Israeli governmental map of West Bank erases Palestinian...

Tesla recalls over 360 thousand cars: self-driving software...

Qatargate, Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in...

Pope’s letter to Turkey earthquake victims: I am...

“Tell Putin to negotiate”, the Italian request to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy