Bulgarian police on Friday found 18 migrants dead in an abandoned truck in the town of Lokorsko, about 16 kilometers from Sofia, the country’s capital. It is not clear where the truck had left from and where it was headed, but according to the Bulgarian Interior Ministry the dead were all Afghan nationals and were traveling hidden under a load of timber to arrive illegally in Europe. According to initial information, they died of asphyxiation. In the truck there were 14 other migrants still alive, who were rushed to hospital: 8 of them are in serious condition.