bulgarian serbia dragan stojković pixi | Sport

Dragan Stojković Piksi spoke after the draw with Bulgaria.

Serbia managed to get out despite one of the worst games. She won a point in Bulgaria (1:1). The goal that made the Eagles happy was scored by Darko Lazović in the 96th minute of the game. Dragan Stojković’s team struggled, played one of the worst matches, but in the end managed to get an important point.

Pixi stood in front of the “Arena Sport” cameras after the match and talked about the events of the match.

“How could it end, this is a big point for us. A tough match, we expected it, everyone said it was a young team, you know how it goes with us. I knew it would be very difficult, there were a lot of mistakes in some lukewarm passes. It made our game difficult. The point came at the end and we have to be satisfied,” Pixi said.

It was obvious that the players were tired, there was no recognizable game.

“I talked to the players, they all have the same opinion, the end of the season, a lot of them are out of shape, not really in a full training cycle. After all, no one is asking you. When you go out on the field, you have to do your best.”

A goal in stoppage time could greatly affect the Serbian team, which could not count on Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Vlahović and Luka Jović in this match.

“We have played three matches so far, two away, one at home, we took four points away from home, three at home, I would have been more satisfied if we had won. However, considering the personnel issues, especially on offense, this is a big point“, concluded Stojković.



Pixie knows what the main problem is: How could this end, the point is big!

