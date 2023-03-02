Inside the Shinkansen train that travels from Tokyo to Kyoto, serial killers travel, each with its own mission, unbeknownst to the others, whose missions entrusted to them turn out to be chains to that of the others.

What all these characters have in common and who have had to deal with the mysterious individual who pulls the strings in the shadows, with whom they shared an event of fate, this calls himself “White Death” and the head of a clan of the Yakuza.

“Bullet Train” is an action – comedy, directed by David Leitch, based on the novel “The Seven Killers of the Shinkansen. Bullet Train” by Kotaro Isaka, in which the atmosphere immediately brings to mind the films of Quentin Tarantino, primarily “Kill Bill”.

The 150-minute feature film takes place almost perpetually on the train, in which the various protagonists interact, more than once to kill each other, creating a narrative structure similar to Agatha Christie’s “Ten Little Indians”, to arrive at an electrifying and adrenaline-pumping finale a la ” Speed”.

The spectacular nature of this film is the surreal context, in a continuous and inexhaustible gab of the protagonists in sometimes nonsense dialogues, mixed in splatter scenes, in which the director takes everything to extremes: from the train derailment inside the city, to the bloody to feats that defy the laws of physics, placing the various interpreters who are victims and perpetrators at the center of the story.

The work never has moments of stasis, the twists and turns follow one another, also because they serve to explain the various relationships between the characters, in addition to the funny moments that follow from the sometimes paradoxical dialogues, keep the viewer firmly on the screen .

The script that gives a nod to anime, even for the photography and shots, so much so that they are reminiscent of some Japanese animated films, proceeds very quickly, we could say that it is calibrated on the Shinkansen.

The stage presence of all the actors is excellent, from Brad Pitt in the role of Ladybug who has to replace another hitman Carver (Ryan Reynolds), to recover a briefcase containing money, which would be used to pay the ransom of the son of Death White (Logan Lerman), in the custody of two bizarre killer twin brothers who are not twins: Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Hornet (Zazie Beetz), a skilled poisoner, is also on the train, as well as Kimura (Andrew Joji) who must find the man who threw her son from the building and who is now hospitalized, the mysterious and innocent little girl Prince ( Joey King) who hides a secret…

A film full of gimmicks that will amaze you and entertain you.