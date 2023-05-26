Bunbury, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Today Friday has seen the light “Greta Garbo” (Warner, 23), which is heralded as the most personal album by Bunbury, recorded in the Desierto de los Leones (Mexico) with analog production by Adán Jodorowsky. We talked about him with the man from Zaragoza.

It’s been a while since Bunbury He maintains a direct correspondence with his fans. On his mailing list, he allows followers to ask him questions and he answers the ones that he thinks contribute the most so that the public knows his opinions better. In one of the last ones, the summary of which arrives weekly by mail to registered people, he assured that he was not surprised that “It seems absolutely normal to me that [frente a un artista que ha mostrado tantas caras] There are those who get lost along the way and stay and choose a specific stage. Of course I accept that my eclecticism and the variety of genres and production approaches that have spread my discography are not for everyone. His is a fully applicable response to his latest big script twist. Unexpected. even painful. Because Bunburyafflicted with some physical problems that were later discovered to have a very specific origin in the glycol that is used to cause smoke effects on stage, he decided to break abruptly with his tour, something not unusual in his career. “Tackling a tour became for me a continuous climb of eight thousand. I suppose that the situation that caused me the glycol from the smoke from the stage, before I knew it, undermined my strength and enthusiasm. It is difficult to differentiate where one thing began and where the other. Today I feel a certain relief knowing that the problem was not in my health, but that it was caused by a chemical and toxic product. But it is true that the enthusiasm for touring has not returned. I don’t see myself accepting the commitment of a tour as strenuous as the ones I used to do right now. So I don’t care much about facing my career towards the creative and leaving the reinterpretative aside. Although I want to perform a loose and sporadic concert. Get excited on time, in a few select cities, but a very small number of concerts that don’t bother me”. Although perhaps the most surprising thing was to break with a group with which he seemed definitively established, Los Santos Inocentes. “The end was very abrupt. Although in the first leg of the thirty-fifth anniversary tour, in Mexico, I had very serious problems and they were aware that I was having a very bad time, the second leg, the one in the United States, was beginning when it stopped dead, after of the New York and Atlanta concerts. In Chicago we canceled and we all went home. I imagine that it was not a dish to the taste of anyone, neither musicians, nor technicians, nor management, nor promoters. I am very happy that they have recorded the album they have recorded together and that they continue as a creative entity”.

“I don’t care much about facing my career towards the creative and leaving the reinterpretative aside” And so the new one is born Bunburyonce again with a new band, with new energy and with a new record under their belt. “Greta Garbo” It is the title, not by chance, of that record, once again arising from a bad moment. “There are times when moments of crisis become opportunities to review your approaches. Others you move by impulses in search of something new that surprises yourself. There are those who are capable of creating great songs always moving within similar parameters, great authors of country or traditional song who stay in one place and explore it in depth. I like movement, so that we are going to fool ourselves. It is an album composed during the period of suffering, between tours. And after the stop. All the records are a reflection of the moment lived. Some look more abroad, to the social moment. Others, like this one, reflect the inner feeling and look more at the personal. It is an album that shows the emotional carousel that I experienced. Between despair and enthusiasm for a new life cycle”. Some circumstances for which the character that gives the album its title serves as a perfect exponent of its gestation, its birth and a final content that is shaped in El Desierto Casa Estudio in Mexico, with the collaboration of Adán Jodorowsky in the production . “Greta Garbo gave up acting at the age of thirty-six, after successfully navigating the difficult transition from silent to talkies. I felt a certain affinity with that vital circumstance that leads an artist to face the distance with her public. I also thought of Howard Hughes, but in her case there were many other elements at play”.

What “Invulnerable” It was not the advance theme of the album, it was not something casual either. In fact, it’s hard to believe that anything is in the career of Bunbury. Not because everything has been calculated, which doesn’t seem like it, but because things always respond to a reason. “’Invulnerables’ is a song that arises from one of the moments of euphoria, other songs arise from low moments and there are some on this album that contain both feelings, like ‘De vuelta a casa’, for example. I wanted to show all the emotional states I went through during this very difficult period.” Precisely, “De vuelta a casa” is another of the songs I wanted to ask you about. There doesn’t seem to be much hidden message, not even in its title, and Enrique confirms that it is.. “It’s one of the important songs on the record. In the sense that they help to define and understand it. The return home in this case is not metaphorical, it was literal. When everything was canceled and each one of us went home, without plans or projects, without a band, without a tour, without a manager, the counter was reset to zero. From there, I had to redefine what my role was going to be in all this, what my career was going to be like, if I had one, give shape to the pile of clay that I had on the table and try to make that shape was beautiful”.

shelling “Greta Garbo”its sound surprises, although its origin is not the one thought by this scribe when finding certain rhythms close to electronics. “There is nothing created with a computer. There’s not even a clapperboard. Everything is played by human beings in real time and on analog tape. It is music played by musicians in a room. Something so simple and difficult to do at the same time, because there is no possible correction. You have to play well and with sensitivity”. And that’s what his new band does, “I wanted to stop producing my albums after years of self-producing. I wanted the vision of someone outside that would give a new context to my songs. With Adán we talked about bringing some of the musicians he knew and loved from Paris. That’s how Raoul and Victor came. Adán played the bass and Bernie, who is Mexican, took care of the drums. To change your sound and find yourself in a different place you have to try new things and accept the circumstances that the decision leads you to.