Bundesbank in the red, the capital increase hypothesis is back

Even the Bundesbank may need a recapitalization. The German federal court of accounts, the Bundesrechnungshof, is about to publish a report – according to the Financial Times – which would insist on the possibility that it is necessary to cover the losses recorded due to the drop, caused by the rise in interest rates, in the value of the securities in the portfolio. So not so much those acquired during the various “balance sheet” transactions – above all the two quantitative easing, the App, and the pandemic purchases of Pepp – which are valued in the balance sheet in different ways, but those in foreign currency or for other types of operations.

“The possible losses of the Bundesbank – explains the report quoted by the British newspaper – are considerable and could require a recapitalization with funds from the public budget”.

It is not a new alarm, and Il Sole 24 Ore also raised the problem. In March, the Bundesbank itself had announced a loss of 922 million euros on the securities portfolio for 2022 – almost all of US securities, in dollars – but had ruled out the need for a recapitalization: the losses, even if they exceeded the provisions for risks set aside over time, they would have been carried over to the following years and then reabsorbed later. In 2022 the writedowns, absorbed by risk provisions, had been more than offset by the sharp increase in interest revenues (up by five billion), which allowed the net interest income of the German central bank to rise by 1.4 billion to 3. 9 billion. The bank’s 2022 balance sheet therefore closed with a “shareholders’ equity” of 5.5 billion, albeit relatively eroded by the losses of 172 million suffered last year. Also in the 2022 budget of the European Central Bank, which closed 2022 with zero profits, write-downs of its securities portfolio appear for 1.8 billion, even if the assets increased by six hundred million.

The risks aren’t low, but they’re certainly lower than one might think after the extensive buying programs. The central banks of the Eurosystem are protected from write-downs relating to euro securities acquired for monetary policy reasons, all of which are carried on the balance sheet at amortized cost. If, for example, the Bundesbank had had to value the entire portfolio acquired with monetary policy operations at market value (mark-to-market), it would have had to enter in the 2022 balance sheet – notes last year’s annual report – write-downs for additional 133 billion. However, by holding the securities until maturity, there is no reason to devalue them in the event of a drop in prices, for example linked to rising yields.

It is not clear then to which concrete assessment of the risks the report of the German Court of Auditors refers, only anticipated by the Financial Times. Also because the Bundesbank, like the European Central Bank, also has large provisions for “general risks”, amounting to 19.2 billion, albeit reduced after covering the losses from devaluations in 2022. The German Central Bank has prudently not distributed to the balance sheet public – as usual – the profits of 2020 and 2021 to be able to build this “buffer” by adding a total of 3.6 billion; to this are added to the assets also revaluation accounts for 181.7 billion.

