“Fenjeraš” registered its first victory since the beginning of November.

Izvor: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPO

The players of Schalke got their fans used to defeats, and then to games without goals.

The last four games were drawn 0:0, but that came to an end, as well as the winless streak that has been going on since November 9, when they celebrated with a minimal score against Mainz.

The “Lantern” of the Bundesliga in the “back derby” defeated Stuttgart 2:1 and thus, despite the disastrous form this season, kept the chances of survival considering that Bochum, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart are only three points away.

The duel against Stuttgart was settled in the first half with goals from Drexler and Lukebaki, and the Croatian defender Borna Sosa only managed to soften the defeat, i.e. introduce drama in the last half hour.

The Schalke team managed to preserve the advantage and achieve the first victory in the last eight matches.

Bundesliga, 22nd round

Keln – Volfsburg 0:2 (0:1)
/Gerhart 4, Arnold 66/

Hertha – Augsburg 2:0 (0:0)
/Rihter 6, Lukebakio 70/

Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund 0:1 (0:1)
/Brandt 43/

Leipzig – Eintracht 2:1 (2:0)
/Verner 6, Forsberg 40 – So 61/

Continue – Bohum 3:0 (2:0)
/Fulkrug 29, Schmidt 43, Dukš 59/

Schalke – Stuttgart 2:1 (2:0)
/Dreksler 10, Lukebakio 40 – Sosa 62/

Sunday
Freiburg – Bayer 15.30
Bayern – Union Berlin 17.30

Played on Friday
Mainz – Borussia Menggladbach 4:0 (1:0)
/Je-Sung 25, Ingvartsen 49, Ažorke 72, Vajper Nelson 90+3/

