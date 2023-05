Bungie today revealed its new title after Halo e Destiny: it is about Marathonone “mining shooter” multiplayer set in 2850, when a “technology of the clones” will see us playing in synthetic bodies known as Runners playing in arenas with armor and weapons of all types.

For now, not much else is known about the game, but a trailer has been released that shows us at least the type of environments and artistic design that we can expect: here it is below.