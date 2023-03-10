Home World “Bureaucracy blocks care”
World

“Bureaucracy blocks care”

by admin
“Bureaucracy blocks care”

by gds.it – ​​41 seconds ago

Simone, Sicilian, is 3 years old and suffers from AADC deficiency, a serious rare disease. He is a candidate for the only approved gene therapy but in Italy he has not yet managed to get it. Now he is at the Gaslini Hospital in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The father of a Sicilian child with a rare disease in Meloni: “Bureaucracy blocks the cure” appeared 41 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Building a Community of Life on Earth_China Economic Net-National Economic Portal

You may also like

News Udinese – Ebosele wants to be owner...

Udinese market – The striker of the future...

Cristiano Ronaldo raged in Saudi Arabia | Sports

Dejan Milosav’s hero against Norway statement | Sports

Inzaghi prepares the turn-over against Spezia and relaunches...

Flat tax for everyone, three personal income tax...

Burnt house in the village near Milić Info

Shooting in church Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg, 7...

Cameroon priest kidnapped, killed – Vatican News

Shooting in Tel Aviv, three injured. Hamas: “Heroic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy