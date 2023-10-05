«Burevestnik nuclear missile successfully tested»- Corriere TV

“The latest test of the Burevestnik was successfully carried out, a global-range cruise missile with a nuclear facilitya nuclear propulsion system”. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. On 1 March 2018 Putin announced the creation of “new types of Russian weapons capable of ensuring a strategic balance in the world for decades to come”, including the Burevestnik missile.

October 5, 2023 – Updated October 5, 2023, 9:04 pm

