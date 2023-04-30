Home » Burkina Faso: massacre in the village of Karma, NGO reports 136 dead
Burkina Faso: massacre in the village of Karma, NGO reports 136 dead

There are at least 136, more than double the official figures, the people massacred in the village of Karma, in Burkina Faso, by men in uniform, on 20 April. The complaint comes from a human rights group, the Burkinabe Collective Against Impunity and Stigmatization of Communities (CISC). On April 20, a group of armed men dressed in military uniforms massacred the villagers in an area frequented by jihadists in the north of the country.

According to the local prosecutor, 60 people were killed; but the surviving witnesses gave a far worse toll, of over 100 dead. And now comes the complaint from the NGO. “So far, our teams have documented and recorded 136 Karma victims, including 50 women and 21 children, including infants less than one month old killed while strapped to their mothers’ backs,” reads the Collective’s note. “The imam, the muezzin and the village development councilor were also killed.”

Furthermore, according to the NGO, another 11 people were killed in nearby cities and on the Ouahigouya-Barga highway while a dozen injured civilians were taken to the university hospital of Ouahigouya, a city 15 kilometers from Karma. The CISC attributed these massacres to “armed men classified as members of the Defense and Security Forces of Burkina Faso (FDS), i.e. the Volunteers for Homeland Defense (VDP), civilians who collaborate with the Burkinabe Army in the anti-jihadist fight .

Burkina Faso’s armed forces are having to deal with the insurrection of jihadists affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, an offensive that has left more than 10,000 dead, according to unofficial estimates, and about two million displaced. The day before the massacre in Karma, the transitional president of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traorè, had signed a year of alert and a general mobilization decree to deal with jihadist insecurity, which authorizes the government to “seize people, goods and services. Meanwhile, yesterday the Burkinabe government condemned the massacre and assured that a judicial inquiry had been opened.

