Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to another 7 years

Former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced by a military junta court to another seven years in prison for corruption in the latest part of her trial. A judicial source reported it. The 77-year-old is to spend a total of 33 years behind bars, following an 18-month judicial procedure described as “political” by human rights defenders.

The 77-year-old Nobel laureate has spent most of her time under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.

