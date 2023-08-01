Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi was pardoned

Ansa

the burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi she was pardoned. State media report it. However, the ruling military junta extended the state of emergency imposed when the army seized power in a coup in 2021, arresting Aung San Suu Kyi, senior government officials and members of her party (the National League for Democracy ).

Aung San Suu Kyi was pardoned as part of an amnesty granted to over 7,000 prisoners on the occasion of the Buddhist Lent.



The state of emergency decision was approved by the National Defense and Security Council, made up of military officials.

The

Burma it has been the scene of a violent civil conflict, which has caused the death of more than 3 thousand people and the flight of hundreds of thousands of inhabitants since the coup of February 1, 2021 in which the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown.

Aung San Suu Kyi78, Nobel Peace Prize winner, was

doomed more than thirty years’ imprisonment

in closed trials for various counts. Under arrest since the coup on February 1, 2021, the political leader, according to unconfirmed rumors, was transferred from prison to a government building last week. In her new lodgings she allegedly met Ti Khun Myat, president of the Union Assembly, the lower house, and Deng Xijuan, China‘s special envoy for Asian affairs. On 11 July, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai revealed to his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, that he had personally met the deposed state councilor in the days preceding found her in good physical and mental health.