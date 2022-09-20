Home World Burma, helicopters of the military in power fire on a school: 7 children killed
Burma, helicopters of the military in power fire on a school: 7 children killed

Military junta helicopters hit a school in north-central Burma, killing at least 13 people, including seven children. This was reported by an administrator of the institute and a humanitarian worker, writes the Guardian online. The administrator of the Mar Mar school said she was trying to take the students to a safe hiding place when, last Friday, two of the four Mi-35 government helicopters that rose north of the village of Let Yet Kone in Tabayin, about 110 km northwest of Mandalay, they started firing machine guns and heavier weapons at the school.

The school, which has 240 students from kindergarten to elementary school, is located in a complex of the village’s Buddhist monastery. Since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year, the United Nations has documented 260 attacks on schools and educational staff, but that would be the highest number of children killed. The attack on the school, according to the military junta, targeted the rebels hiding in the area. “The pupils did nothing wrong, I never thought they would be hit by machine guns,” said the school administrator, Mar Mar. When she, the pupils and teachers managed to take refuge in the classrooms, a teacher and a 7-year-old boy had already been shot in the neck and head. “They continued firing at the complex from above for an hour,” said Mar Mar. “They didn’t stop even for a minute.”

When the airstrike stopped, the woman said that about 80 soldiers entered the monastery complex, firing their weapons at the classrooms and ordering everyone present to leave. Mar Mar said she saw about 30 pupils with injuries on her back, thighs, face and other parts of her body. Some had lost limbs. The soldiers, writes the Guardian, also captured more than 20 people, including 9 wounded children and three teachers. Two people were accused of being members of the anti-government People’s Defense Force, the armed wing of the resistance to the army.

