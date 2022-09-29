Home World Burma, Suu Kyi sentenced to another three years in prison
Burma, Suu Kyi sentenced to another three years in prison

A court representing the ruling junta in Burma sentenced former civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison for violating the law on official secrets. His former adviser, Australian economist Sean Turnell, was also sentenced to the same sentence, according to local sources. Two other members of Suu Kyi’s former cabinet were also found guilty, again with three-year sentences. The move by the Burmese military junta is having important repercussions at the level of international relations.

The Australian government rejects Turnell’s conviction by a Burmese court and has called for his “immediate release”. Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized the ruling against Turnell, an Australian citizen, saying he was tried in a closed court with no consular access. Australia “will strongly defend” Turnell until he is returned to his family, Wong said, after the academic was imprisoned under the Official Secrets Act. year, Turnell was previously very close to San Suu Kyi. Australia challenged allegations of 19 months of “unjust detention by the military regime of Myanmar,” Wong said. “The Australian government rejects today’s court ruling and demands his immediate release,” she added.

