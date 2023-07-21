Home » Burned by a chicken at McDonald’s, girl compensated with 800,000 dollars
Burned by a chicken at McDonald's, girl compensated with 800,000 dollars

Burned by a chicken at McDonald's, girl compensated with 800,000 dollars

An 8-year-old girl who suffered a second-degree burn when a McDonald’s fried chicken fell on her leg will receive $800,000 in compensation from the fast-food giant. This was decided by a court in South Florida where the incident occurred, as reported by the ABC news. Lawyers for the family of Olivia Caraballo, who was 4 years old when she was burned in 2019, are seeking $15 million in damages. “I am delighted that the jury has heard my daughter’s voice and reached a decision,” said mother Philana Holmes, who was driving the car when the chicken McNugget fell on her daughter’s leg.

