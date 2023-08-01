Home » Burning California, huge fire in the Mojave National Preserve: the shocking images
Burning California, huge fire in the Mojave National Preserve: the shocking images

Burning California, huge fire in the Mojave National Preserve: the shocking images

A huge wildfire erupted in the Mojave National Preserve, in California, is spreading rapidly due to strong winds and high temperatures. The American media report it. Erupted on Friday near a remote area, the Caruthers Canyon, the fire crossed the border into Nevada, east of the Las Vegas Valley. It is currently one of the strongest burning in the state hit, like many other areas in the United States, by an extreme heat wave.

In the Mojave the flames, which reached i 6 meters high, charred tens of thousands of acres of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua trees. The National Park Service has defined the phenomenon as a “spinning pillar of fire” that forms when intense heat and powerful winds combine.

