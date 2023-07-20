Home » Burning of the Koran, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad attacked and set on fire
World

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in the early hours of the morning and set fire to it in protest against the possibility of a new episode following the Koran burning in Sweden three weeks ago . No embassy staff were injured, police used water cannons to disperse protesters. Several newspapers have released the videos of the assault.

Yesterday Le Figaro spoke of the authorization granted for a new demonstration. The Swedish authorities have in fact given the ok to a demonstration scheduled for today outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm: the organizer himself intends to burn again a copy of the Koran and an Iraqi flag.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque, and Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee, burned the Koran: an act that sparked an wave of convictions around the world.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry told AFP that the staff of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad were “safe”. “We are aware of the situation, the staff of our embassy in Iraq are safe and the ministry is in regular contact with them”.

For its part, the Iraqi government condemned the episode through the voice of the Foreign Ministry, which called on the security forces to identify those responsible. “We have given instructions to the competent security services – reads the statement – to conduct an urgent investigation and to take all necessary measures to find out the circumstances of the accident and identify those responsible”.

