Burning of the Koran, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad attacked and set on fire

Burning of the Koran, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad attacked and set on fire

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in the early hours of the morning and set it on fire in protest against the possibility of a new episode following the Koran burning in Sweden three weeks ago . This was reported by Reuters citing a witness. Yesterday Le Figaro spoke of the authorization granted for a new demonstration.

The source said no embassy staff were injured and declined to provide further details. Swedish embassy officials in Baghdad did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Several newspapers that have begun to disseminate videos of the protest, which

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque, during which Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi, had burned the Koran: a desecration that had sparked a wave of convictions around the world.

Sweden’s foreign ministry told AFP that Swedish embassy staff in Baghdad are “safe”. “We are aware of the situation, our embassy staff in Iraq are safe and

the ministry is in regular contact with them.”

(News being updated)

