Burning ship in Marsa Alam, tourists dive into the sea to save themselves: three missing – Corriere TV

Three British tourists are missing, according to BBC reports, after a fire aboard a diving boat in Egypt’s Red Sea. The ship was off the coast of Marsa Alam, authorities said. It seems that someone has jumped into the sea to try to save themselves.

Twenty-four other people, including 12 Britons, crew members and two guides, were rescued and are “in good condition”. The BBC specifies that the accident occurred off the famous resort of Marsa Alam, and that the flames would have arisen due to a failure in the electrical system. The boat, which carries out liveaboard cruises, left Port Ghalib on June 6 and was due to return today.