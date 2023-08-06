Home » Burst of checks by the carabinieri in the Catania area, fines for B&Bs and clubs, seizures of fish and penalties on the road
World

Burst of checks by the carabinieri in the Catania area, fines for B&Bs and clubs, seizures of fish and penalties on the road

by admin
Burst of checks by the carabinieri in the Catania area, fines for B&Bs and clubs, seizures of fish and penalties on the road

by blogsicilia.it – ​​13 minutes ago

Serene summer on the beaches of the Etna coast and in the places with the greatest tourist vocation, thanks to the “Good safe summer” operation, which involves the carabinieri of the Etna provincial command, with the aim of guaranteeing safety for citizens and tourists during the summer holidays. The carabinieri of the provincial command of Catania have started, since the beginning of July, a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post with the title: «Rapid checks by the carabinieri in the Catania area, fines for B&Bs and clubs, seizures of fish and sanctions on the road appeared 13 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  President Biden Elevates CIA Director William Burns to Cabinet Position

You may also like

Fentanyl Paradise: Oakland, USA Plagued by Rampant Criminal...

Udinese Market | Tomorrow is Akè day: expected...

A Serbian family had a traffic accident in...

What is the purpose of the fourth side...

The CCP’s Missile Cleanup of Taiwan: Lessons from...

Earthquake in China, the shock captured by security...

Jason Isbell, Review of his album Weathervanes (2023)

Fire in Dergham Building Leaves 25 People Injured,...

The attacks of the last hours in Ukraine

Mongolian Capital Devastated by Heavy Rain, Deaths Reported

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy