Burst! recall! This eyedrop has caused 4 deaths and 14 blindness, don’t use it! _ Oriental Fortune Network

According to CCTV news reports, on May 19 local time, according to the latest news from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an incident in the US where eye drops were contaminated with highly drug-resistant bacteria has now resulted in 4 deaths and 14 blindness.

The eye drops, traded under the trade name ‘EzriCare’, are manufactured in India by Global Pharma Healthcare Limited.

recall!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that 81 patients from 18 states had been confirmed to be infected with a rare strain of drug-resistant bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This is an increase of 13 patients since the agency updated its data in March.

According to China News Network, statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that as of March 14 this year, 16 states have reported a total of 68 cases of infection, of which 3 died, 4 had their eyes removed, and 8 were visually impaired. .

The company is recalling large quantities of unexpired EzriCare artificial tears and another product, the FDA said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously issued a health alert that said the infections spanned multiple states. These infections include some bacterial infections found in the blood, urine and lungs.

These eye drops are artificial tears used to lubricate the eyeball. According to experts, the eyes are connected to the nasal cavity through the tear duct, and bacteria can enter the nasal cavity from the eyes, and then enter other tissues or parts of the body such as blood.

The infection is caused by a bacterium called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Experts say the infection is particularly worrisome because the bacteria causing it are resistant to standard antibiotics.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that India’s Global Pharmaceutical Healthcare Co., Ltd., which produces eye drops, has irregular production problems, including insufficient microbiological testing measures and packaging that does not meet hygienic requirements.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to the company, prohibiting the eye drops from entering the US market. The FDA issued the same warning for another eye drop made by the company.

Do not use eye drops indiscriminately

Eye drops, eye ointments, eye gels and other topical eye medicines can be divided into three categories according to their ingredients: anti-infection, anti-inflammatory and artificial tears.

Among them, anti-infection eye drugs include anti-bacterial, anti-viral, etc., while anti-inflammatory eye drugs include hormones and non-steroidal drugs.

Steroidal anti-inflammatory eye drops can quickly reduce inflammation, but long-term use can easily induce glaucoma, cataracts, etc., while non-steroidal anti-inflammatory eye drops are often used to control mild inflammation with relatively few side effects.

In fact, even eye drops produced normally should not be used indiscriminately, or cause infection. Doctor’s reminder: The shelf life written on the eye drops generally refers to the storage time in the unopened state, and the eye drops after opening are recommended to be used up within one month.

(Source of the article: Securities Times·e Company)

Source of the article: Securities Times·e Company

Original title: Burst! recall! This eyedrop has caused 4 deaths and 14 blindness, don’t use it!