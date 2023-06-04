Burst!Biden attends graduation ceremony, stumbles over health concerns

On June 1 local time, US President Biden attended the graduation ceremony of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. He tripped over the sandbags supporting the teleprompter while awarding diplomas, and fell heavily on the podium in full view. Then Biden stood up with the help, and pointed to the place where he fell, indicating that something tripped him, and then walked back to his seat.

Biden stood for about an hour and a half before falling and shook hands with 921 graduating students one by one. A White House spokeswoman said there was nothing serious, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden felt “perfectly well” and boarded the plane with a “bright smile.”

However, before that, Biden had received attention from the outside world many times because of his poor legs and feet. He fell off his bicycle and fell frequently while climbing the stairs of Air Force One. Critics say Biden is too old to run for a second term as president. Recent polls also show that a majority of American voters are concerned about his advanced age. If he wins, Biden will start his second term at the age of 82.

On the same day, former U.S. President Trump responded to the incident at a campaign event in Iowa. He called “the whole thing crazy” and also expressed the hope that Biden was not injured. Not inspiring.”

