According to CCTV News on September 15, local time on September 14,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, Reuters quoted the Ukrainian presidential spokesman as saying. The spokesman also said Zelensky’s injuries were not serious.

According to CCTV news, on September 14, local time, the official account of the Ukrainian President released news that Ukrainian President Zelensky went to Izum in Kharkiv Oblast for inspection.

On September 14, local time, Zelensky inspected Izum, Kharkiv Oblast. Source: Visual China-VCG111401095384

According to The Paper,On September 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army had recovered about 8,000 square kilometers of territory.The next day, Zelensky visited the newly recovered town of Izyum in the Kharkov region.

While in Izyum, Zelensky “participated in the raising of the Ukrainian flag and congratulated the soldiers”.

Ukraine has recently launched a counter-offensive on the eastern and southern fronts. Zelensky said in his speeches in recent days that Ukraine has regained new land. Russia has not responded to this. However, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on the 10th that the Russian troops stationed in Balakleya and Izum in the Kharkiv region have been regrouped and deployed to Donetsk. to strengthen the Russian military in the region.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive CCTV News, The Paper

