Burst!Several nuclear power plants in Ukraine shut down, Russia fired 67 missiles at Ukraine, and the president of Ukraine spoke out

On November 23 local time, the Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Corporation issued an announcement stating that due to the drop in load on the Ukrainian power system, the emergency protection systems of several nuclear power plants in Rovno, South Ukraine and Khmelnytsky were triggered, and all generating units were shut down. Has automatically stopped running. The announcement emphasized that the radiation levels in the locations of the nuclear power plants and adjacent areas are normal. The announcement also pointed out that the power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was also forced to be interrupted, and the nuclear power plant entered a complete blackout mode. All diesel generators inside the power plant were operating normally, and the radiation level at the site was normal.

On the same day, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy stated that the Russian missile attack caused all nuclear power plants and most thermal and hydropower plants in Ukraine to temporarily stop generating power, and the transmission facilities were also damaged. The vast majority of electricity users across the country were cut off. Given the extent of the damage, it may take a long time to restore power and there will be disruption to heat and water supplies.

In addition, the Ukrainian side also stated that Kyiv was attacked by multiple missiles that day, causing casualties and damage to some facilities. The Russian side has not yet responded to this.

Zelensky: Russian attack completely cut off power supply in 11 administrative regions of Ukraine

On November 24, local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media in the early hours of the morning that Russia launched 67 missiles to Ukraine on the 23rd, destroying Ukraine’s infrastructure and causing power shortages throughout Ukraine. power off.

Zelensky said that after emergency repairs, by midnight on the 23rd, 20% of the civilian power supply in Kyiv Oblast had been restored, and the water and heat supply in Odessa Oblast had been fully restored, but only 10% of households were connected to civilian electricity. The situation in Kyiv is very difficult, and maintenance personnel are rushing to repair it overnight.